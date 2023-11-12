Marsh

Danny was born in Greensboro, NC April 30, 1949, to the late Clyde and Katherleen Marsh. He grew up in Glenwood community with his late sister Linda Marsh Rider. Danny graduated from Ben L. Smith High School and graduated from Guilford College. His first job was with Stamey’s BBQ where he often drove Mr. Stamey, the owner. Danny was short and could barely see over the steering wheel. Later he worked for Western Electric after which he joined the Greensboro Police Department in 1973 until retirement as a Sergeant in 2002.

Danny married Dawn in 1976. He was predeceased by his parents, sister and a son, Bryan. Survived by three children, Angela Connelly (Dr. Jason), Jennifer Smythe (Will) and Ben March (Keah). He had six grandchildren, Ryan Connelly, Aidan Connelly, Evan Smythe, Kate Smythe, Finley Marsh and Barrett Marsh. Danny has two great-grandsons, Braxton and Jackson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jack and Sara Angel of Etowah; brother-in-law Norman Rider (deceased); nieces Kristi Patterson of Cornelius, Kim Rider of Greensboro and nephew, Nathan Rider of Greensboro. He has several great nieces, nephews and cousins. Last, but not least was his Smokey the Cat that he loved very much.

He was a birthright Quaker and remained a member of Friends Meeting until his death. He served as an usher and greeter, and on the Financial Committee.

Danny was an avid hockey fan and played from a young age at the Greensboro Coliseum. In the 1980’s he worked for the Greensboro Monarchs Hockey Team as a goal judge and in the penalty box. When the Carolina Hurricanes came to Greensboro, he began working for the National Hockey League in the penalty box both in Greensboro and Raleigh. He enjoyed his rides to Raleigh Hurricanes games with Lee, Bob and Woody. He loved spending time with his family and was a faithful attender at all three kid’s soccer, basketball, hockey games and golf matches as well as dance recitals and band concerts. He also coached Ben’s team in hockey. He also enjoyed attending the grandchildren’s athletic and school events.

Danny also loved the beach and enjoyed the annual beach trips with the Marsh and Rider families. He loved spending time at their beach condo with Dawn.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday, November 12, 2023, at First Friends Meeting, 2100 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403. Family visitation will be from 2:00pm to 2:50pm.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com