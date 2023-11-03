Stewart

KERNERSVILLE – Billy “Joe” Stewart was welcomed home by Jesus on Friday, November 3, 2023. Joe was born on August 5, 1931 in Davidson County to the late Edward Delapp and Anna Eva Stewart. Joe was well known in the community for his hard work and dedication to the community and the local church. He served in the US Navy as an air traffic controller. He also served as the first volunteer Fire Chief for the Piney Grove Fire Department. He retired from RJ Reynolds after 30 years of service and enjoyed running his BJ Lawnmower Repair shop following retirement. Throughout Joe’s life he was a faithful servant of God and served as an active member at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. Joe enjoyed working in all areas with providing transportation for the church and the community, helped in developing Wilderness Trail, Lay Witness Mission Trips, Methodist Men Building teams, was a devoted member to the Manuel class at Sedge Garden UMC, and loved greeting members and visitors with a smile as they entered the church.In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Stewart, Gray Stewart, Dennis Stewart, and Brooks Stewart; and his sisters, Dallas Stewart Hyatt, and Mary Stewart Clinard. Surviving are his loving wife, Jo Ann Stewart; his son, Mark Stewart; daughter, Kim Bowling (Wendell); a grandson, Kevin Stewart; a granddaughter, Kristen Reed (Troy); and 5 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Pastors Dan Hester and Kevin Stewart officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium. The family will receive friends in the Church Fellowship Hall from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com