Vogt

William Dean “Punk” Vogt, Sr., 72, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022.

A native of Forsyth County, NC William was the husband of Wilma Jane Bruce and the son of the late Anton William Vogt, Jr. and Margaret James Vogt McCuiston, who survives.

Survivors include his wife, Wilma Bruce; mother, Margaret McCuiston; two sons, William Dean Vogt, Jr. and wife, Claire, and Derek Eugene Vogt; daughter, Charity Vogt McKinney and husband, Mike; step-son, Christopher Joe Bruce and wife, Theresa; grandchildren, Jacob Vogt, Jonathan Vogt, Annabelle McKinney, Kaitlyn Hurd, Christopher Hurd, Austin Bruce, Ashley Hurd, and Amber Isley; ten great grandchildren; four brothers, Lonnie Vogt, Gary Vogt and wife, Debbie, David Vogt and wife, Janie, and Charles Vogt and wife, Debbie; sister-in-law, Betty Vogt; and step-brother, Larry Scott.

In addition to his father, William was preceded in death by his step-father, Thomas Calvin McCuiston; brother, Bruce Allen Vogt; step-daughter, LaDonna Hurd.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, Kernersville, NC.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at the Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum.

