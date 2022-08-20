Esther Brown Kye, 85, of Kernersville passed away on August 20, 2022 at her residence. A native of Winston-Salem, NC, she was the daughter of Raymond Brown and Esther Hoffler Brown, both deceased.
Esther is survived by her son, Michael Kye and wife, Sherry; two grandchildren, Jaimie Brown and spouse, Kris and Allison Kye; three great grandchildren, Leila Brown, Ethyn Watson and Peyton Watson; one great- greatgrandchild, Haisley Brown; an adopted grandchild, Tiffany Seagle; and an adopted great grandchild, Brystol Seagle. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond C. Brown, Jr., W. Wesley Brown, and H. Hugh Brown; and one special sister- in- law, Betty Brown.
The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.
A graveside funeral service celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Oaklawn memorial Gardens, 3250 High Point Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 with Rev. Michele Brown Hill officiating.
