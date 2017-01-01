New charges

A Walkertown man in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC) for murder now faces additional charges after allegedly assaulting two detention officers in his cell.

Matthew Logan West, 24, was charged with two felony counts of assault on a detention employee inflicting serious injury and one felony count of felony possession of a weapon by a prisoner. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), West remains confined to the FCLEDC under a $1.5 million secured bond. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 20 & 21, 2022 edition.