Moore

Doris “Gail” Moore, 74, passed away on August 20, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 31 2022 at Reidlawn Cemetery with her nephew, William Allan Norris officiating.

Gail was born May 29, 1948, at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C the daughter of Allan Pratt Moore and Maxine Via Moore Loggins.

She is survived by her sisters Cathy Leigh Moore Norris and husband Bill, Clara Onita Moore Dixon and husband Jack; nephews, William Allan Norris and wife Jesse, Thomas Jerome Dixon and wife Lisa, Jack Drexall Dixon and wife Donna; nieces, Donnell Dixon Walker and husband Kenny, Latina Dixon; great nieces, Michelle Norris Colon and husband Warner, Jocelynn, Cali and Olivia Willard; great nephew, Gavin Willard; cousin (but more like a brother) Darryl Moore Dunagan and wife Rachel; along with many cousins.

