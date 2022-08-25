Interlandi

Gaetano “Tom” Interlandi, 89, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Thursday, August 25, 2022.

A native of Brooklyn, NY, Tom was the husband of Cynthia Rosemary DiMasi “Cindy” Interlandi and the son of Salvatore Interlandi and Maria Interlandi, both deceased. Tom was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He participated in various bowling leagues and was an owner/operator of bowling pro shops for more than 30 years.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy; seven children, Salvatore (Joann), Michael (Josey), Thomas, John, Nicholas (Luanne), Maria Crisci (Stephen), and Gina; Step-daughter, Jeanne Grosser; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and his brother, Joseph (Patricia).

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Josephine; daughter, Teresa; two brothers; and five sisters.

A time of wake and visiting will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Graveside services will be held at Long Island National Cemetery at a later date.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.piercejeffersonfh.com