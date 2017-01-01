Vietnam War Veterans Welcome Homecoming

Veterans Cup will hold its second annual Vietnam War Veterans Welcome Homecoming event on Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Field of Honor in Triad Park.

According to organizers, the event gives Vietnam veterans the welcome home they did not receive. Steve Nash, Vietnam veteran and retired Navy Seal, will be the keynote speaker for the event.

In addition, a recent decision by the boards of commission in Forsyth and Guilford counties now allow full military honors during special events at the memorial, including a 21-gun salute. This will enable the Forsyth County Honor Guard from VFW Post 9070 in Clemmons to render the salute and play taps, organizers noted.

Triad Park is located at 9652 West Market Street in Kernersville.