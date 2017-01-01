Walkertown fire chief shot

An on-duty Winston-Salem firefighter was shot while at a Waughtown area restaurant on Friday afternoon and well-informed sources have told the Kernersville News that the victim is Walkertown Fire Department Chief Ross Flynt.

The Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) is actively investigating the incident and would only confirm that the shooting occurred at Kermit’s Hot Dog House, located at 2200 Thomasville Road, just off Sprague Street, at approximately 2:25 p.m. and that a firefighter with the Winston-Salem Fire Department (WSFD) and a civilian were shot.

Both victims were hospitalized.