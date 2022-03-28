Basnight

Kernersville – Mr. Dennis Albert Basnight, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Kate B. Reynolds hospice home. He was born in Tyrrell County, NC to Dennis Basnight and Arbelle Basnight Reynolds. Dennis was a veteran of the United States Army. After 30 years of service, Dennis retired from Roadway Express. He was a faithful and long-time member of Kernersville Church of Christ. Dennis was a kind-hearted, humorous, loving, and wonderful man. He always loved to help people and wouldn’t let anyone go hungry. One of his favorite things to do was to go to Granny’s Donuts. Even when they moved to High Point, he would travel there for a treat. Dennis was also a faithful donator to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobbie Basnight; his stepfather, Dennis Reynolds; and his sister, Mary B. Rhodes. He is survived by two daughters, Nancy Mays and Denise Peddycord (husband, Alan); four grandchildren, Sarah Bennett (husband, Greg), Stephanie Perlotto (husband, Walt), Daniel Peddycord, and Jill Peddycord Marker; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and his brother, Joseph Reynolds (wife, Gail).

A graveside service for Dennis will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Kernersville Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.