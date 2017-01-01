Vehicle fatality

A local restaurant manager was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a car while operating a moped on N.C. 66 South.

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) reported that William Mark Smith, 57, of Kernersville, succumbed to the injuries sustained in the May 25 crash. He was pronounced dead after being transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by Forsyth County EMS following the accident.

According to the KPD, Smith was operating the moped when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle in the 1300 block of the highway. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.

Smith was the longtime general manager of Captain Tom’s Seafood & Oyster Bar, located at 1265 N.C. 66 South.