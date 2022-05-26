Police presence

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) increased its presence at local schools on Wednesday, one day after an 18-year-old male suspect opened fire on a classroom of fourth graders at a Texas elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers and injuring numerous others before being killed himself by law enforcement.

The KPD provides its own school resource officers to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) middle and high schools within Town limits, as well as at The North Carolina Leadership Academy on High Point Road, but the department provides SRO coverage at the elementary schools, too.

For more, see the Thursday, May 26, 2022 edition.