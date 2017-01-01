Budget draft

Town Manager Curtis Swisher has released the annual budget draft for the Town of Kernersville for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-2023, and the Board of Aldermen will consider his recommendations during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 7.

Swisher is recommending that next year’s tax rate remain at the current level of 55.9 cents per $100 of property valuation and an overall budget recommendation that totals $43,200,846. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 27 & 28, 2022 edition.