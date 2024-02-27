Vanhoy

Sharon White Vanhoy 73 was welcomed peacefully into the arms of the Lord at her home February 27, 2024 after a long brave battle.

Ms. Vanhoy was born in Winston Salem to the late Allen and Sue (Nance) White. Sharon was a loving mother and grandmother as well as being a savvy antiques and collectibles dealer with a keen eye and even better negotiating skills. She was also quite the fashionista never shying away from bold styles and standout expression.

As well as her parents Sharon was preceded in death by her faithful sidekick Windy.

Left to honor her memory are her daughters Shannon Priddy (Joseph) of Kernersville Dawn Holloway (Clifton) of Kernersville grandchildren Jessica Murphy (Michael) Casey Holloway and Trenton Priddy. Great grandson Pierce Murphy sister Chris Johnson and Vickie Ballard brother Mike White as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date as per Ms. Vanhoy’s request.