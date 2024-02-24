Hodges

Ms. Kelsey Tompkins Hodges, 80, of Hickory passed away on February 24, 2024 at her daughter’s home under the hospice care of Carolina Caring. Born in Whitmire, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Elizabeth Tompkins.

Kelsey had a deep love of beach music and shagging. You could always find her on the dance floor in Myrtle Beach. She loved watching football and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face.

Kelsey is survived by her children, Courtney Yount and husband, Scott of Hickory, NC and Joel Hodges of Kernersville, NC; her grandchildren, Parker and Pearson Yount; and her dear friend, Pamela Osborne.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Debbie Tompkins and Terry Delp.

Memorial services celebrating Kelsey’s life will be at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service, 213 W. Mountain St., Kernersville NC 27284 on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 beginning at 2:00pm with Pastor Don Martin officiating. The family will receive friends at the reception following the memorial service.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Inc. in her memory.

