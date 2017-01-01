Cook

Mrs. Dawn Dyson Cook, beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend departed this earth Tuesday February 27th, at her home. She was born March 4th, 1965, in Forsyth County, the daughter of Harold and Shirley Cox Dyson. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church, she very much enjoyed music and movies, spending time outdoors gardening, shopping, and taking care of those she loved, primarily her mother who was also her best friend. Relentless in every aspect of her life, a kind woman with a soft heart, fiercely devoted to her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Randy Cook. Survivors include her mother Shirley Dyson, her daughters, Brittany Ellis (Nicholas) of Thomasville, PA and Brandi Harris (Keith) of Winston-Salem as well as the rest of her loving family. There will be no formal services at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything” – C.S. Lewis