Birmingham

Margaret (Marge) Birmingham, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2nd at Pathways Nursing Home, Niskayuna, New York. Marge was born October 20, 1934, in Sale, United Kingdom, and grew up during WWII. She came to the United States in February 1952 and settled on Staten Island where she met Jerry Birmingham (deceased in 2011) and they were married in 1954. Marge worked for US Steel in New York City before starting her family. Together Marge and Jerry raised five beautiful daughters. Marge worked in the lingerie department at Macy’s Staten Island Mall from opening day in 1973 until she retired in May 1999. She was a well-known fixture in the lingerie department. While living on Staten Island, Marge enjoyed singing in the Oakwood Heights Community Church choir, as well as The Sweet Adelines, and was a volunteer at Staten Island University Hospital Prince’s Bay. In 2013 Marge moved to Kernersville, North Carolina to live with her daughters, Christine and Peggy. In 2022 Marge’s health required skilled nursing care and she moved to Pathways Nursing Home.

Marge is survived by her five daughters: Peggy Coico, Judy Birmingham, Eileen Slavin (Richie), Christine Birmingham and Joyce Nicholson (Chris); five granddaughters: Teresa Coico Barber (Chris), Joanne Coico Chiapperino (Matt), Jennifer Slavin Pacheco (Nestor), Emily Slavin Gobunsuy and Jessica Nicholson (fiancé Tommy Cocca) and six great-grandchildren: Cole and Jax Harrison, Abriana and Nico Chiapperino and Carlo and Reid Gobunsuy.

Marge was pre-deceased by her parents Margaret and Thomas Orbin, brother Tommy Oribin, sisters Chrissy Taranto and Irene Taranto.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Oakwood Heights Community Church stained glass window fund are appreciated.

Viewing will be Thursday, March 7th from 2pm – 4pm and 7pm – 9pm at Casey McCallum Rice South Shore Funeral Home, 30 Nelson Ave, Staten Island.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Pathways for the care they provided to mom the past two years.