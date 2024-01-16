Linville running for commissioner

Longtime Forsyth County Commissioner Richard Linville is running for re-election in District B, and he wants your vote and your support. “Most of the ideas I have for the future are the same as in the past. You have a few things that you have to provide funding for. One of the important things is the operation of the health department. That includes EMS services and ambulance services. You have to provide for law enforcement and the fire department. Outside the city it is provided by volunteer fire departments and I think everyone one of them has full-time staff. All of those systems are going well in my opinion. Of course, you have the public schools and Forsyth Tech. The educational facilities we have are important. I will still look at the basic things that are needed. I am not one to add new things to make government bigger, unless it increases efficiency,” Linville said. For more, see the Tuesday, January 16, 2024 edition.