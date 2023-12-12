On December 12, 2023, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) held their annual award ceremony to celebrate the sacrifice, commitment, hard work and determination for the people who work in their department. This year, four awards were given out to the department, one of which was for Barry McLean who received the Chiefs Award.
Chiefs Award
