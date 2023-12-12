Grandpashabet Palacebet Hızlıbahis Royalbet Pashagaming giriş Betwoon betwild giriş grandpashabet giriş güvenilir bahis siteleri porno izle
Chiefs Award

On December 12, 2023, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) held their annual award ceremony to celebrate the sacrifice, commitment, hard work and determination for the people who work in their department. This year, four awards were given out to the department, one of which was for Barry McLean who received the Chiefs Award.
For more, see the Tuesday, January 16, 2024 edition.

