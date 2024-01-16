Early start

On Thursday, January 11, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted to move the start of the 2024-2025 school year two weeks earlier to August 12, breaking the law of a North Carolina state mandate NCGS 115C-84.2 that states that no school will start earlier than the Monday before August 26. The WS/FCS Board of Education voted 6-3 for the change in the academic calendar. Board members Robert Barr, Leah Crowley and Richard Watts voted against the change.

For more, see the Tuesday, January 16, 2024 edition.