On Thursday, January 11, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted to move the start of the 2024-2025 school year two weeks earlier to August 12, breaking the law of a North Carolina state mandate NCGS 115C-84.2 that states that no school will start earlier than the Monday before August 26. The WS/FCS Board of Education voted 6-3 for the change in the academic calendar. Board members Robert Barr, Leah Crowley and Richard Watts voted against the change.
For more, see the Tuesday, January 16, 2024 edition.
Early start
