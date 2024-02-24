Shaprio

Richard Louis Shapiro, 80, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at his home in Kernersville, NC. Known to most as Rick and PawPaw to his granddaughters, he was born in Daytona Beach, Florida on November 4, 1943 to the late Jack Joseph and Dorothy Roberts Shapiro. He faithfully served his country for 20 years in the Air Force, retiring with an honorable discharge as a Master Sergeant. He then continued his service to others as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service for 25+ years in the community in which he lived, Kernersville. Growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, he was a natural swimmer and competed on the swim and dive team, graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in 1961. He then attended the University of Florida for a short time until his enlistment in the Air Force in 1964. While stationed with the 810th Radar Squadron at the Winston-Salem Air Force Station, he met and married the love of his life, Catherine, in 1967, and his deployment took them around the country until they returned to Catherine’s home state of North Carolina for the remainder of their life together.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Catherine Stewart Shapiro, and his only brother, Jay Shapiro, as well as several other family members in Florida and New York.

Rick is survived by his daughter Tanya Dellacona (husband Greg) of Kernersville, granddaughter Morgan Dellacona of Charlotte, granddaughter Ashlyn Dellacona of Wilmington, sister-in-law Suzanne Shapiro (late husband Jay) of Atlanta, GA, sister-in-law Cathy Stewart (late husband Ronald) of Lexington, nephew Randall Synder (wife Kelly) of Lexington, niece Michelle Land (husband Leland) of High Point, cousin Candice Brinson of Oviedo, FL, special cousin Chester Clark of Lewisville, special niece Donna Neely (husband Allen) of Clemmons, and fur baby Suki.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 2 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with visitation immediately before at 1pm. Pastor Ike Patterson will officiate. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem.

Richard’s family wants to especially recognize the exceptional and compassionate care of his Novant medical team, the devoted caregivers of Griswold Home Care – Comeka, Angelique, and Lillie, Adoration Home Health, and Trellis Hospice Care. They also wish to extend heartfelt gratitude to family, special neighbors, and friends from The Summit Church who supported them in invaluable ways during Richard’s remaining months.

If you wish to make a donation in honor of Richard, please consider donating to a charity benefiting veterans, your local church, or any cause close to your heart.