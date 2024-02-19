Lehman

Mrs. Peggy Lee Lehman, 84, of Oak Ridge passed away peacefully on February 19, 2024 at her home. Born in Three Springs, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Olive (Lane) Dell and wife of James A. Lehman, Sr.

Peggy was especially known for her ability to connect with young children. She enriched the lives of neighborhood children everywhere she lived with her enthusiasm, patience, and love. She possessed an innate ability to create an environment where all children felt loved, supported and encouraged under her care.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband, James A. Lehman Sr.; her sons, James Lehman Jr. and wife, Mary, and David Lehman and wife, Patti; her grandchildren, Derek Lehman and Kayla Lehman; her sisters, Sue Ann Heffner and Nancy Thompson; and her canine companion, Lacey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Dell.

Per the family’s request, there will be no services held at this time. Private interment will take place at a later date.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to SPCA in Peggy’s honor.

