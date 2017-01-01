Walters running for county commissioner

Winston-Salem’s Ralf Walters, a Republican, is one of ten candidates running for one of three Forsyth County Commissioners District B seats and he wants your vote and support. “I am running for Forsyth County commissioner because it’s time for fresh ideas and new leadership. Serving on the County Board shouldn’t be a job for life. Two incumbents have served for decades. One was first elected in 1980, and the other 1998. Forsyth County’s annual budget is $569 million. If it were a private corporation, it would hire the best. After attending several County Board meetings and witnessing their difficulties in understanding the proceedings or articulating the few questions they seldom ask before making important and costly decisions, I felt a responsibility, if not a call to duty, to run for this important office,” said Walters

For more, see the Saturday-Sunday, January 13 & 14, 2024 edition.