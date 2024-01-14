Rhoades

Kernersville – Mrs. Mary Myers Naylor Rhoades, 94, passed away peacefully at home, January 14, 2024. She was born on June 23, 1929, in Wilkes County to Nora Joyce Myers and Frank Austin Naylor, Jr. Mary graduated from Sedge Garden High School and Draughon’s Business College. Upon graduation, Mary served as the secretary to the owner of the Winston-Salem Downtown Garage for many years and to the Manager of Westinghouse’s North Carolina Works Plant in Winston-Salem. Later a home-maker and childcare provider, Mary tirelessly served her family, neighbors and friends throughout Sedge Garden and Kernersville. Mary volunteered in Boy Scout Troop 779 at Sedge Garden Methodist Church, her children’s schools and was a faithful member for 73 years of First Baptist Church in Kernersville where she served for decades in the homebound ministry, as a vacation bible schoolteacher, and in numerous other capacities. Mary loved gardening, preserving, cooking, and baking, but her greatest loves were her family, friends, neighbors, church, and the children of our community.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Dewitt; her brothers in law, Grady Kirkman, James Roberson, and Vade Rhoades, M.D.; sisters and brothers in law Vera Rhoades Hayes and Chall Hayes, and Dorothy and Dean Rhoades; and niece Saundra Hayes Van Strien and husband James Van Strien. Mary is survived by her daughter Rev. Lynn Rhoades; sons Greg Rhoades and wife Kyo Kim Rhoades, and Neal Rhoades and wife Lynanne Rhoades; four grandchildren, Cordia, Tucker, Jackson and Will Rhoades; Great grandchildren Griffin and Cora Rhoades; sisters Ann Kirkman and Jane Roberson; sister-in-law Sarah Rhoades; nieces and nephews Julie Kirkman Jones, Annie and Steve Kirkman, Patti and David Roberson, Emily Roberson and Jim Crossingham, Karen Hayes and Marc Rotterman, Mary Beth and David Rhoades, and Lisa and Mark Rhoades; five grand nephews and eight grandnieces; and four great nephews and seven great nieces.

A celebration of life memorial service will be 3:00 PM Sunday, March 10, 2024, at First Baptist Church in Kernersville. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the children’s ministry at First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst St., Kernersville, NC 27284; or to a favorite charity of your choice. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Rhoades family.