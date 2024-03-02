Shaver

Mr. Glyde Eugene Shaver, 88, of Colfax, NC went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

A native of Wilkes County, NC, Glyde was the husband of the late Molly Jean Dameron Shaver and the son of Ivan Glyde Shaver and Lexie Pruitt Welborn, both deceased. Glyde was a family man and loved his family and friends dearly. He was an avid fisherman who loved his boats and being on the water.

Survivors include his daughter, Darlene Shaver Dillon; son, Douglas Eugene “Doug” Shaver and wife, Lee; four grandchildren, Steven Dillon and wife, Ashley, Nicole Dillon Pilkenton, Dayne Shaver Sandler and husband, Cody, and Stephani Dickson; nine great grandchildren, Carly Dillon, Mason Doss, Gage Dillon, Connor Pilkenton, Tyler Pilkenton, Amelia Sandler, Avi Sandler, Scott Dickson, and Juliet Dickson; and brother, Norman Lyon.

In addition to his wife and parents, Glyde was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Jean Shaver; grandson, Dustin Shaver; brother, Brantley Shaver; and sister, Frances Wade.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1:00PM Thursday, March 7, 2024, at The Crossing Church, North Main Campus, Kernersville, NC with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC. The family will greet friends from 12:00PM to 1:00PM Thursday prior to the service at the church.

