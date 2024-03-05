Pearson

Mrs. Sharon Sechrest Pearson, 78, resident of Kernersville, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2024 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. She was born November 26, 1945 in Guilford County to Preston and Dorcas Sechrest. Her life was a tapestry of love, education, and service.

Sharon was born and raised in High Point with her sister, Pamela Myrick. After graduating from Ragsdale High School, she continued her education at High Point College and, in 1966, married the love of her life Gary, who she met in high school at church youth group. Sharon educated thousands of children in Guilford County over her thirty-five year plus career. Her passion took her from Jamestown Middle to Southwest Middle, and even to GTCC, where she taught remedial English to adults. During this time, she raised two children, tutored, obtained her master’s degree from A & T University, updated textbooks for a national publisher, and, along with her sister, wrote a national civics curriculum for middle school students. She even earned the opportunity to work behind the scenes at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

Surviving is her husband, Gary Pearson; son, Todd Pearson (JaRonn Nelson); daughter, Shelly Barrow (John); grandsons, Ryan Capra, Matthew Capra, and Ben Barrow; and her sister, Pamela Myrick.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10th, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Rev. Leon Morrow and Rev. Jim Prichard, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery in Kernersville. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home at 101 Hospice Ln. Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.