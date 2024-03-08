Cross

Winston-Salem – Bettie Hemby Cross, 76, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on January 12, 1948, in Baldwin county, Alabama to the late David and Louise Norton Hemby. Bettie loved listening to country music, caring for her home, and tad bit of gambling. More than anything she had a strong love for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by three sisters, Lynette, Carolyn, and Dianne.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, Alan Cross; three children, Chuck Butler, Angela Slaydon, both of Kernersville, and Jeffery Cross, of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Amber Butler, Seth Slaydon, Hannah Slaydon, and Bodhi Cross; and one brother, Mike Hemby.

There are no formal services at this time. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.