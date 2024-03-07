Simmering

Joshua Dalon Simmering, 30, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024. He was born on April 3, 1993, to Debra Denney Spires and the late Paul Kenneth Simmering Jr. Joshua will forever be remembered as a giving soul. He always gave others a chance and sought out the best in every person he met. He always wanted to make sure others were cared for, even at the expense of himself. Joshua enjoyed having fun, he loved children and animals. You would always hear him listening to Christian music, and he had a close relationship with the Lord. Joshua was incredibly hardworking. He graduated from Tarheel Challenge Academy, then studied at GTCC. After his studies, Joshua became a licensed locksmith and owned his own landscaping business. He put everything he had into his work. Family meant the world to Joshua. He will be remembered as a protector and how hard he loved those who were important to him. Joshua will be missed greatly by those who had the opportunity to meet him. Joshua was preceded in death by his father Paul Kenneth Simmering Jr. on March 14, 2000. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Debra Spires (Carl); a brother, Paul Simmering III (Anna); a sister, Alyssa Parker; an Uncle Jr. (Angie); an Aunt Trish; a chosen brother, Nick Caviness; niece and nephew Whitney and Isaiah; special cousins, Amanda Mayes (Steven), and Chrissy Simmering; as well as many special others that he loved immensely. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Oaklawn Baptist Church with Pastor Jay Boyce officiating. A visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.