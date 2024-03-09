Ball

Sterling Gene Ball, 93, died Saturday, March 9, 2024, at his home in Kernersville, NC. He was born August 22, 1930, in Tazewell County, Virginia to the late Charles Willis and Lucilia Ball. He married Clauda Faye Hale, his wife of 75 years, and they had two sons, Charles Edward and Jerry Keith and a daughter, Melanie Zoe who died in infancy. He was blessed with five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren who he loved dearly.

As a young man, Sterling worked in the coal mines of Virginia. After moving to North Carolina, he became a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church where he served as the Maintenance Director under his dear friend Bro. Bobby Roberson for over 40 years. His greatest loves were God, family, church and friends.

A jack-of-all-trades, faithful servant, instigator, stubborn, hard-working, prayer warrior. Sterling, Bro. Sterling, Mr. Ball, Grandpa, PawPaw or Daddy, he was deeply loved and will be missed by all.

In addition to his parents and daughter Melanie, he was preceded in death by half brother John Ball, brothers Lenward Ball, Melvin Ball, Raleigh Ball, and sisters Exie Cline and Charlotte Compton.

Surviving are his wife, Clauda; son Charles and wife Mitzi Ball; son, Keith and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Kimberly Dunckel and husband Arthur, Wesley Ball, Melissa Ball, Daniel Ball, and Laura Ball; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Sara, Rhett, Emma, McKinley, Jayden, LaMontaye, Knox, Austin, and Elias.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Dr. Steve Roberson officiating. Burial will follow the service at 4:00 PM at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 6:00 PM- 9:00 PM at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com