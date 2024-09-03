Johnson

Mark Taylor Johnson

Passed away peacefully on 3/9/24, after a long, difficult battle with cancer. He was 67.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Virginia (Baines) Johnson. His beautiful heart will be missed by Gerry Johnson, his wife of 22 years, his brother E.R. Randy Johnson (Lucy) of TN, local sisters Tracy Handy, Lori Martin, and Kim (Greg) Martin, sister in laws Connie (Jack) Stanley and Ginger (Jim) Packman of FL, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. His pets are also devastated by his loss.

Mark served in the US Air Force and later enjoyed work as a Field Technician in the construction industry. A lifelong animal lover, his volunteer work included wildlife rescue; raptors were his specialty. He was a generous friend who would step in to help others whenever he saw a need.

Mark had the ability to make meaningful connections with people from all walks of life. He was remarkably talented at gardening and cooking. Mark pursued a wide variety of interests and never did anything halfway.

A Memorial service will be held at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church in Kernersville at 3 pm on Saturday, March 23rd. In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the church.