Stephen Grady Fry, Kernersville, (79), died at home March 16, 2024. He was born May 29, 1944, to Alma Tuttle Fry and Grady Carr Fry. Steve was honorably discharged from the Army in 1970 and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. with 36 years of service. He enjoyed golf and traveling during his retirement, traveling all over including Alaska and Hawaii. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly P. Fry of the home and son, Jeff Fry, of Colorado. Also surviving is his sister, Patricia (Roger) Steward, of Scottsdale, AZ; two special boys, Caden Seubert and Riley Seubert, their mother, Julie Fry of Clarksville, TN; sister-in-law, Jeannine (Tony) Canter of Winston-Salem; and two nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Bradley Fry. Per his request, there will be no services. His ashes will be spread in Colorado at a later date. Memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research. Arrangements are entrusted to Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service and Cremation, Kernersville Chapel