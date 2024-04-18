Goins

Mary Magdaline Hollands Goins, 88, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, April 18, 2024. She was born on June 11, 1935, to the late Laura Edda Hollands. Mary will be remembered for the kindness and love she shared with each person she met. She would do anything for those she cared for. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, planting vegetables and flowers in her garden, most notably her tomato plants. Mary was very devoted to her church. She loved the Lord, and she loved her church family at Green Valley Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Butner.

Surviving is her son, William Russell Newman; her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Dunlap; five grandchildren; as well as other extended family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 1:30-3:30 PM on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Green Valley Baptist Church at 5990 Salem Chapel Rd, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.