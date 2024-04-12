Turman

Mr. Danny “Dan” Warren Turman, 79, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2024.

A native of Floyd, VA, he was the husband of Jacquelyn “Jackie” Mae Turman, who survives, and the son of Doris and Nettie Lee Turman, both deceased. Dan retired from Hubbell Lighting in Christiansburg, VA where he worked for over 30 years, retiring as Sales Support Manager. He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church since 2017, where he sang as a member of the Praise Team.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jackie; his daughters, Michelle Turman Richardson and husband, Eric Anthony Richardson of Kernersville, and Ashley Turman Allemann and husband, Alexander Runels Allemann of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Spencer Daniel Richardson and wife, Katherine West, Regan Grace Richardson, Grayson Gregory Allemann, Ava Jacquelyn Allemann, and Christian Alexander Alle-mann; his twin brother, David Wayne Turman and wife, Diana Turman; nephews, David Andrew Turman and wife, Jane Turman, and Alexander Dan Turman and wife, Angie Turman; and niece, Jinny Alice Turman and partner, Tom Kiffmeyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Turman and Nettie Lee Turman.

A memorial service celebrating Dan’s life will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. The family will greet friends im-mediately following the service in the church commons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation, 201 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. You may also donate online at Parkinson’s Foundation.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com