Holmes

Mr. Terrence Francis Holmes, 76, of Walnut Cove passed away on April 18, 2024 at his home in Walnut Cove. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of the late Grover and Marcella (Fuchs) Holmes and husband of Pamela Holmes.

Terrance is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Pamela Holmes;

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Marcella Holmes.

Per the family’s request, there will be no services held at this time.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Huntington’s Disease Society of America in Terrence’s honor.

