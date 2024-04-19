Bull

KERNERSVILLE – Michael Scott Bull, 57, passed away Friday, April 19, 2024. Michael was born on January 17, 1967 in Forsyth County to Arthur and Patricia Linville Bull. He was a good son, father and friend. Michael had an abundance of love for his family, was always ready to help, and could fix anything. He was a farmer through and through which showed in his love and knowledge of growing plants. He was one of the first vendors at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Karla Bull.

Surviving are his daughter, Stephanie Bull (Timothy Wellman); his mother, Patricia Bull; two uncles and aunts, Roger & Diane Linville and Steve & Sandra Linville; two cousins, David and Brian Linville; and many special nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024 at Goodwill Baptist Church in Kernersville with Pastor Greg Mullis officiating. The family received friends from 1:00-1:45 pm at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel prior to the graveside service. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com