Ms. Mina Lucille McCombs, 75, of Kernersville passed away on April 21, 2024 at her home. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Betty (Lemmons) Sears.

She was the kind of lady that put family first. She helped to raise her grandchildren as though they were her own. In recent years, she would spend as much time surrounded by family as she could, including being with her great-grandchildren.

Mina is survived by her sons, Frank Nagy, Jr. and Robert Nagy; her grandchildren, Angel Morgan, Madlin Escobar, Austin Bankins, Jay Nagy, Cheryl Nagy, Robert Nagy and Steven; her great-grandchildren, Aria Peacock and Elliot Peacock; and her sister, Kathy and other extended family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles McCombs; her daughters, Tonya Escobar and Wendy McCombs; and her sister, Debbie Elkins; as well as other extended family members.

Per the family’s request, there will be no services held at this time.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Mina’s honor.

