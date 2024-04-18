Martz

Arthur Stanley Martz, 68, of Kernersville, NC, went home to be with his Heavenly Father surrounded by his loved ones on April 18, 2024. He was born on October 25, 1955, in Austin, TX. Arthur was a Senior System Analyst for HD Supply and a graduate of UNCG.

Arthur was a loving and dedicated individual, known for his sense of humor. He took great pride in his grandchildren and enjoyed spoiling them with ice cream. His hobbies included sailing, playing the organ, bike riding, and driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway. He loved the Lord and he loved his church family at Mizpah Moravian Church.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Irene; son, Christopher (Kazuko); daughter, Caroline; grandchildren Timothy, Jonathan, Bailey, Emery, and Nizmo.

A service to celebrate Arthur’s life will be held at Mizpah Moravian Church, 3165 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045, on Saturday, April 27th, at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Moravian Music at https://moravianmusic.org/.

Rest in peace, Arthur. You will be deeply missed by all who knew you.