Ms. Maureen Rooney Kenney, 81, of Kernersville passed away on April 17, 2024 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in Kernersville, North Carolina. Born in Wilmington, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Steven and Rita Rooney and wife of the late Robert Kenney.

She served 36 years in the Greensboro school system as a teacher and school psychologist. She was a lifelong girl scout serving as a camp counselor growing up and a troop leader in Kernersville for ten years. She enjoyed her adventures in scouting, traveling, and especially watching her grandchildren in scouts and sports.

In retirement, she enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren and volunteering at their schools. She would be sure to attend the annual reunion with her Catholic University friends.

Maureen is survived by her children, Megan Davis and husband, John, and Sean Kenney and wife, Kristy; her grandchildren, Caitlin, Claire, Catherine, and John Robert; and her brother, Steve Rooney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kenney and her brother, Bill Rooney.

Per the family’s request, there will be no services at this time.

