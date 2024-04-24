Start

Gerald Start, beloved husband of Alice Start, passed away peacefully at his home on April 24,

2024, in Kernersville, North Carolina, at the age of 80.

Gerald was born on October 1, 1943, in Waterbury CT, and spent his life surrounded by loved

ones. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that will forever be cherished by those who

knew him.

A devoted husband to Alice, Gerald was a proud father to Laura Palmer, Billy Start (Denise),

Amy Hutcherson (Jeffrey), Mark Start, and Karen Weavil (Chris). He was also a doting

grandfather to 10 grandchildren, Noah Palmer, Michael Palmer, Alana Start, Stephen Start,

Benjamin Start, Alyssa Hutcherson, Matthew Hutcherson, Nathan Hutcherson, Cameron Weavil

and Corbin Weavil who brought him immense joy throughout his life.

Gerald was a Navy Veteran who served his country with honor and dedication. He was known

for his quick wit, infectious smile, and unwavering kindness towards others.

He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, Gerald.

Your memory will forever live on in our hearts.

The visitation will be held on Monday April 29th from 12 to 2 with the graveside service

immediately after. It will be held at the Eastlawn Gardens of Memory (use the Piney Grove

entrance as the visitation is in the mausoleum.)

Flowers can be sent to Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, 530 Dobson Street, Kernersville NC 27284

Attn: Gerald Start