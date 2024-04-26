Dollarhite

Ralph Kenneth Dollarhite of Raleigh, NC, born June 9, 1957 passed peacefully April 26, 2024. Preceded in death by his parents Mr & Mrs Ernest Dollarhite and an infant sister he leaves one brother Gary Dollarhite (Vicky), of Taylors, SC; three sisters, Glenda Turner of Decatur, Ga., Patricia Teague (Bobby) of Southern Pines, NC, Kathy Hallman (Brian) of Leicester, NC, multiple nieces and nephews, 5 great nephews and 1 great niece, and many, many significant relationships and friends. Ralph enjoyed simple and complex things. He welcomed strangers and extended great compassion to others. He was a unique free spirit embracing life with an adventurous enthusiasm. He was skilled and creative renovating many homes and crafting one of a kind pieces of furniture. Ralph hand fed a herd of deer adopting one he named “Daisy” and rescued a cat named Boomer. His heart beat to the rhythm of a Harley Davidson “start-up” and he loved to barter and trade. Ralph leaves the world a better place, he will be missed by all he touched throughout his lifetime.