Wilhelm

Ms. Susan Rae Wilhelm, 84, of Kernersville passed away on April 25, 2024 at Kate B. Reynolds

Hospice Home. Born in Quincy Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Rae and Fern Points

and wife of the late George Wilhelm.

She was a lover of animals and spent time volunteering with Greyhound Friends of North

Carolina.

Susan is survived by her children, Jenny Bowman and husband, Arnie, and Steve Utterback, and

wife, Laura, and Kathy Gieg, and husband, Kenny; her grandchildren, Devan Bowman, Tabitha

Moore, and husband, Aaron, Taylor Ortscheid, and husband, Eric, and Dr. Sam Gieg; and her

great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Shiloh Ortscheid.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Wilhelm;

her sister, Sally Points; and her brother, Steve Points.

The family will receive friends at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S Cherry St, Kernersville,

NC 27284 on Saturday, May 4th, 2024 from 11:30AM – 12:30PM. A Catholic Mass and

memorial service will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S Cherry St, Kernersville, NC

27284 on Saturday, May 4th, 2024 beginning at 12:30PM with Father Christopher Brock

officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, North Carolina.

