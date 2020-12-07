Van Lew

John Van Lew III of Kernersville passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Monday, December 7, 2020.

John was born December 6, 1933 and raised in Salem VA. He joined the Navy in 1951 retiring from the USAF, Fairfax County, VA in 1973. All the while, he volunteered in firefighting at different locations of VA. John first joined the Franconia Volunteer Fire Department (VA) in 1962 and moved to the Penn-Daw Volunteer Fire Department (VA) in 1963, where he rose to the rank of Volunteer Chief. John moved to Kernersville in 1978 becoming the paid Fire Chief at Talley’s Crossing Fire Department until 1991. He later joined Piney Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue and retired as Battalion Chief of Training at Kernersville Fire & Rescue in 2010. John was known for his teaching skills of firefighters locally and statewide. He never met a stranger and his stories were always interestingly detailed to scale. He had a lifelong love and passion for firefighting and loved to meet, train and watch so many grow over the years. He is respected by many and will leave a legacy behind for new generations to admire.

John was a loving husband and father. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Warner (Walkertown, NC). Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mary, his sister Katherine Vandegrift (SC), four sons; John and Lynda Van Lew IV (Fincastle, VA), William and Debra Van Lew (ID), David and Mamie Van Lew (Vinton, VA), Jim and Anita Van Lew (Winston-Salem, NC), two daughters; Michael and Kitty LoCicero (New Bern, NC), Kevin and Christine Beaman (Walkertown, NC), son in law Leonard Warner (Walkertown, NC); fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

Arrangements are as follows: A viewing parade, hosted by the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department, located at 316 Bodenhamer Street, is scheduled for Saturday December 12, 2020 between 10am-12pm. Members of the community will be able to pass through the bay of the fire station, remaining in their cars, and able to pay respects to the family. Attendees should access the fire station via Nelson Street. There will be a display of memorabilia in honor of John during the viewing parade. A private memorial service for family and some of his closest friends will be held at “Fountain of Life Lutheran Church” Kernersville, NC on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 3pm. Due to Covid restrictions, this will be live streamed by the church (the direct link for the church service, https://vimeo.com/488698737, which will also be recorded for later viewing). A graveside service at the family plot is planned for Monday December 14, 2020 at 1pm at the Fairview Cemetery in Roanoke, VA. An escort from the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department will accompany in travel.

We would like to thank his nurse Kelly, CNAs Noellia and Wilda, along with the rest of the staff from the Hospice of the Piedmont. We have grown to feel as you were all part of the family and are deep in gratitude for your overwhelming comfort for John and his family.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forsyth County Fire and Rescue Association (3000 Aviation Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105) and/or The Fountain of Life Lutheran Church in John’s name. The Forsyth County Fire & Rescue Association uses their funding in many ways, including training for new and current firefighters, which is fitting to carry on John’s legacy. John had a motto he shared before his death: “IT STARTS WITH TRAINING”.

Please feel free to share stories or condolences, at John’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000906497784 or email at tributetojohn525@gmail.com