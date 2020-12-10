Hinson

Kernersville – Mrs. Ruth Marion Holder Hinson, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. She was born on November 9, 1936 in Harnett County, NC to Daniel Campbell and Hester Morrison Holder. Ruth was a teacher in the public school system for 37 years. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir there and loved her church dearly. She was an avid reader. Ruth loved to spend time with her grandchildren at the beach. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Thurman L. Hinson, and her siblings, John Holder, James Holder, Fred Holder, Lewis Holder, Velma Holder McNeil, Marjorie Holder Freedle, and Helen Holder Tart.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Diane Meares (husband, Tim); two grandchildren, Luke and Rachel Meares; and many nieces and nephews.

With social distancing observed and masks required, a private graveside service for Ruth will be held at Main Street United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rick Carter officiating. Due to restrictions for public gatherings, there will be no visitation.