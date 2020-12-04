Pearson

Franklin Roosevelt “Frank” Pearson, 73, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Friday, December 4, 2020.

A native of Lee County, VA, Frank was the son of the late Lula Mae and Frank Gibson. Survivors include his companion of 35 years, Shirley Million; children, Rebecca Davis of Big Stone Gap, VA, Kelly Micheals of Rural Hall, NC, Rose Holmes of Big Stone Gap, VA, and John Pearson of Pennington Gap, VA; Shirley’s children, Billy Million, Jimmy Million, and Dorothy Southern; brothers, Tom Gibson (Darlene) of Pennington Gap, VA , and Wayne Gibson (Teina) of Stickleyville, VA. Grandchildren: Jessica Davis, Kayce Davis, Christopher Holmes, Missy Holmes, Dillion Taylor, Dalton Taylor, Ashley Sutherland of High Point and Jessica Dotson of King North Carolina.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife Janet “Button” Pearson, Lula Mae (Mother), Frank Gibson (Father), Sister Joyce Collins and Shirley’s son Kenny Million.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America or a Local Food Bank in his name to help feed the hungry.

The family will not have any services at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.