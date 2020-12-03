Hall

Oak Ridge – Mrs. Thelma Catherine Hall, formerly of the Pennybyrn Retirement Community, passed away December 3, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born September 24, 1925 to the late Bernard Carr and Mary Nicholson Carr. She was the loving wife of a Montgomery County Maryland Police officer and WWII veteran, who served with the 552nd (MPEG) Military Police Escort Guard. Thelma was an attentive and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the heart of her family, providing love and wisdom for four generations. Thelma was always generous with her time and was a wonderful listener. She was a constant source of encouragement to her friends and family, even in the most difficult of times. Thelma was devoted to her church community. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Steve Preston Hall and brother, Thomas L. Carr.

Surviving are; one daughter, Catherine H. Young (John); two sons, Steve P. Hall (Peggy) of Maryland, and Thomas J. Hall (Rebecca) of Virginia; seven grandchildren, Steve (Kelly) of South Carolina, Joe (Grace) of California, Jessie (Scott) of Maryland, David (Sarah) of Maryland, William (Melanie) of Raleigh, Wesley (Lauren) of Texas, and Nicholas of Colorado; and twelve great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA. Memorials may be made to Mainstreet Baptist Church 126 North Main St Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.