Vaccines at fairgrounds

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) will transition its COVID-19 vaccination operation from the FCDPH Highlands Avenue location to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building, located at 410 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem, on Saturday, Jan. 23.

For those who have appointments to receive their vaccinations already scheduled, directions to the fairgrounds site from Kernersville is as follows:

• Take Salem Parkway/US 421 North to Winston-Salem.

• Take exit 233B for Cherry Street toward the Convention Center.

• Merge onto Cherry Street South.

• Continue onto University Parkway.

• After passing the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, turn right onto Deacon Boulevard.

• Destination will be on the right.