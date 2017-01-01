The Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) will transition its COVID-19 vaccination operation from the FCDPH Highlands Avenue location to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building, located at 410 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem, on Saturday, Jan. 23.
For those who have appointments to receive their vaccinations already scheduled, directions to the fairgrounds site from Kernersville is as follows:
• Take Salem Parkway/US 421 North to Winston-Salem.
• Take exit 233B for Cherry Street toward the Convention Center.
• Merge onto Cherry Street South.
• Continue onto University Parkway.
• After passing the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, turn right onto Deacon Boulevard.
• Destination will be on the right.
Vaccines at fairgrounds
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) will transition its COVID-19 vaccination operation from the FCDPH Highlands Avenue location to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building, located at 410 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem, on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Previous post: High school return decision
Next post: Sharon’s Angels