Sharon’s Angels

After what first started out as a family cutting their hair to donate to help cancer patients, Sharon Hurst’s family came together to donate their hair for a special wig for her after she was diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer in the fall of 2020.

Hannah Wilson, Sharon’s granddaughter, said they started growing their hair out to donate, but they turned their focus to Sharon beginning in October. For more, see the Tuesday, January 26, 2021 edition.