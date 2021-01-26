Insights

The Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is expected to consider whether or not to renew a contract agreement with Insight Human Services, Inc. to administer the It’s Our Call/It’s My Call program during tonight’s Tuesday, Jan. 26 board meeting.

The locally administered Kernersville Cares for Kids program is a companion to the Insights program, with its own board of directors and advisors, as well as awards and scholarship offerings to middle and high school students in Kernersville. The program either requires or asks students involved in athletics and extracurricular activities to agree to random drug and alcohol testing and then confidential intervention through counseling if necessary.

