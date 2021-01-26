Musten & Crutchfield

A popular recipe from a local market now has some pretty big bragging rights when it comes to who has the best sandwich in all of North Carolina.

Musten & Crutchfield on North Main Street has been selected as one of two Piedmont Triad family-owned grocery markets to offer the best pimento cheese sandwich in the state, according to a recent edition of Food & Wine magazine.

