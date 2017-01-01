High school return decision

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted to modify the return to in-person learning to most high school students during a special called meeting on Thursday evening. Students in grades 9-12 who had opted to return to in-person instruction were scheduled to be back in the classroom starting Monday, Jan. 25.

Following Thursday night’s decision, only high school students in Career and Technical Education classes requiring hands-on learning for credential attainment will return to in-person instruction as scheduled on January 25. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 23 & 24, 2021 edition.